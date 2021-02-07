Muzaffarnagar Police unveils statue of dog that helped solve 49 cases

ASP Tinki, a member of the Muzaffarnagar police dog squad, was honoured with a statue for her contribution to the department. Tinki, a German Shepherd, helped the UP Police solve over 49 criminal cases. Pictures of the unveiled statue was shared by IPS officer Abhishek Yadav and the official Twitter handle of UP Police. The gesture has been highly appreciated by tweeple.

“ASP Tinki, who disclosed 49 incidents while in Muzaffarnagar police, left us in 2020. Today, as an eternal memorial to her works and contributions, her statue was unveiled in the Swan Room by her handler, Mr. Sunil Kumar,” informs the caption of the post by Yadav.

Check out the post:

Shared on February 6, the post has garnered over 5,000 likes and several comments. People showered their love for ASP Tinki and lauded her bravery in the comments section.

What do you think of this wonderful gesture?