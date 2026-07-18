‘My calm breakfast went for a toss’: Man questions parents playing loud YouTube videos for child at cafe

A quiet breakfast at a cafe is something many people look forward to, especially on a relaxed weekend morning. But what happens when that peaceful atmosphere is interrupted by loud videos playing from a nearby table? One social media user's post about such an experience has led to a wider conversation about parenting, public etiquette and civic sense.

A cafe visit led to a discussion on parenting and public manners. (Representative Image)

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The post, shared on X by user Kiran Puranik, described how a family seated next to him relied on loud YouTube videos to keep their child occupied during breakfast.

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The caption read, “You go to a good cafe for a calm breakfast on a fine Saturday morning. A family with a child comes and takes a table next to you. So far, so good. Soon, you realise this child has a habit of eating with loud, annoying YouTube videos playing. Otherwise, he does not eat.”

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{{^usCountry}} It continued, “So his parents handed him one of their phones and put on a show so he could eat. Now the mild cafe music is overpowered by the annoying Chhota Bheem show. Your idea of a calm breakfast goes for a toss, while the proud parents are having the time of their lives.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It continued, “So his parents handed him one of their phones and put on a show so he could eat. Now the mild cafe music is overpowered by the annoying Chhota Bheem show. Your idea of a calm breakfast goes for a toss, while the proud parents are having the time of their lives.” {{/usCountry}}

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Internet shares mixed opinions

The post prompted many people to share their views on using mobile phones with loud audio in public places. While several agreed with the complaint, others pointed out that the issue extends beyond children.

One user wrote, “The whole idea of watching videos or listening to songs on speaker should be fined across all public places. It is becoming a new problem in the country.”

Another commented, “You did not have the courage to teach them civic sense.”

“Not only children, even some adults,” another user pointed out.

One person shared, “This problem is everywhere. Just avoid such tables or restaurants. Parents, though literate, do not care. They just want to have their own time.”

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Another wrote, “It is a common occurrence in India, even among some so called educated people. Now they are doing this abroad too. Manners and civic sense seem like alien concepts to them, but they never forget religious rituals.”

Another user simply remarked, “Civic sense is a word that seems unfamiliar to these parents.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)