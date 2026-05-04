‘My goal was education, not immigration’: Indian Oxford Law graduate on why she is returning to India

An Indian woman has shared why she plans to return to India after completing her studies at Oxford Law, saying her decision is rooted in the idea of “regret minimization” rather than fear of uncertainty.

An Indian Oxford Law graduate shared why education, not immigration, was always her goal.(Instagram/niyatisharmaishere)

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(Also read: ‘You can't shame a state that has no shame’: Oxford student’s Pakistan speech sparks buzz)

Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Niyati, posted a video in which she opened up about her choice to move back to India within two months of graduating.

In the video, Niyati said, “I'm moving back to India after graduating from Oxford Law in just two months. And if I had to capture why I decided to move back, the answer would be regret minimization. The idea is to essentially make decisions based on minimizing future potential long-term regret rather than short-term fear.”

‘My goal was education, not immigration’

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining her thought process further, she said that while she enjoyed her time in the UK and may return in the future, her original purpose was always clear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining her thought process further, she said that while she enjoyed her time in the UK and may return in the future, her original purpose was always clear. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Even though I've loved my time in the UK and I would love to come back sometime, but my first primary goal was always to get a quality education and not to immigrate,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Even though I've loved my time in the UK and I would love to come back sometime, but my first primary goal was always to get a quality education and not to immigrate,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Niyati added that remaining in the UK to build a legal career was certainly possible, but she felt that returning to India would allow her to focus on Pratisandhi, an initiative she appears deeply committed to. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Niyati added that remaining in the UK to build a legal career was certainly possible, but she felt that returning to India would allow her to focus on Pratisandhi, an initiative she appears deeply committed to. {{/usCountry}}

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“While staying in the UK to pursue a career in law would have been a viable opportunity, I feel that I would have always regretted not coming back and giving Pratisandhi a full chance of growing and becoming all that it could be,” she said.

She concluded by acknowledging the uncertainty that comes with such a decision, adding, “I don't know what the future holds and if this was a good decision, but my guiding values and principles are to minimize regret.”

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts to her choice

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The video was shared with the caption, “Which way doth the winds of regret blow,” and soon drew reactions from users who praised her clarity and courage.

(Also read: Unable to find job, Oxford University graduate now works as delivery driver in Singapore)

One user wrote, “This is such a brave and grounded decision.” Another said, “Quality education without losing sight of home is powerful.” A third commented, “Regret minimisation is such a thoughtful way to look at life decisions.” Another user said, “Not everyone studies abroad only to settle there.” One more added, “India needs people who come back with global exposure.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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