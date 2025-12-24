Who is Viraansh Bhanushali, Oxford student from Mumbai going viral for fiery speech on Pakistan?

Viraansh Bhanushali delivered a fiery speech on Pakistan during a recent debate at the University of Oxford, where he is a law student. The debate propelled Mumbai-born Bhanushali to overnight fame, with videos of his speech collecting millions of views on social media. Viraansh Bhanushali fiery speech during an Oxford Union debate has propelled him to viral fame.

What was the debate about?

Viraansh Bhanushali participated in an Oxford Union debate on the motion “This House Believes That India's Policy Towards Pakistan Is a Populist Disguise for Security Policy.”

He spoke against the motion and presented the argument that India’s policy is primarily driven by legitimate security concerns — not cheap populism.

What is the Oxford Union?

The Oxford Union is the world's most prestigious, student-run debating society, founded in 1823 at the University of Oxford.

What did Viraansh Bhanushali say in his speech?

Bhanushali took on his Pakistan-born peer Moosa Harraj, president of the Oxford Union, who argued that India’s policy towards Pakistan is driven by populism.

Bhanushali maintained that India’s responses — ranging from restraint after 26/11 to military action in recent years — reflect strategic calculation, not theatrical vote-seeking.

He contended that major terror incidents and India’s responses to them do not align with election cycles. The Oxford law student also drew from his personal experience as a Mumbaikar to talk about how Pakistan-sponsored terror attacks have affected thousands of Indians.

Bhanushali argued that a state which shelters terrorists cannot lecture others on morality. “You cannot shame a state that has no shame,” he said in one sharp rejoinder, referring to terror attacks in Pathankot, Uri, and Pulwama.

Who is Viraansh Bhanushali?

Viraansh Bhanushali is a law student at the University of Oxford in the UK. He is pursuing ‘BA Jurisprudence (LLB), English Law with Law Studies in Europe’ at St Peter’s College, Oxford.

Bhanushali hails from Mumbai and studied at NES International School, Mumbai, before moving to the UK for higher education.

He is part of the 2026 batch at Oxford, where he has participated in several extra-curricular activities over the last three years.

Bhanushali serves as chief of staff of the Oxford Union. His leadership roles also included International Officer and serving on the Secretary’s Committee at the Oxford Union.

In addition to that, he co-founded The Oxford Majlis, a student initiative focused on cultural and intellectual discussions.