Mysterious 10-foot-long monolith appears on a remote hill in the UK, baffles people

The mysterious occurrences of monoliths around the world have long baffled people. Now another massive 10-foot-long monolith has appeared on a remote hill in the United Kingdom. This latest perplexing structure was found in Wales' Hay-on-Wye region and was noticed over the weekend by resident Richard Haynes, reported the New York Post. Snapshot of the monolith spotted in the UK. (X/@NickHintonn)

Speaking to WalesOnline, Haynes said, “I went off towards Hay Bluff where the trig point is and I looked over to my right. I thought it looked a bit bizarre and might be a scientific media research thing collecting rainwater.” (Also Read: Mysterious ‘monolith’, spotted across world since November, surfaces in Gujarat)

He further added, "But then realised it was way too tall and strange for that. Then I went up to it, and it was about 10-foot-tall, at least triangular and definitely stainless steel. It was hollow and, I imagine, pretty light. Light enough for two people to carry it up and plant it in the ground."

Richard further stated that he frequently runs on the route and has never seen the monolith before. His friend, who visited the location two weeks ago, also confirmed that it wasn't there at that time, reported WalesOnline.

In recent years, there have been several sightings of this kind in the US and the UK. Many reports of sightings were reported around Europe in 2020, mainly in remote locations. A sighting at Compton Beach on the Isle of Wight and the Merry Maidens stone circle in Cornwall attracted numerous TikTok and Instagram users as well.(Also Read: Mystery returns as monolith pops up near Turkish World Heritage site)

Back in 2021, a monolith emerged in a garden in Mumbai, Maharashtra. A post about this was shared on X by user Asif Zakaria. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "It's here! Mysterious monolith appeared in Mumbai! Check it out at Joggers Park Bandra! It has numbers on the side of it let's try and figure out what they mean. Don't know how long it will be there but can't wait to get a picture with it!"