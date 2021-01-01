e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Mysterious ‘monolith’, spotted across world since November, surfaces in Gujarat

Mysterious ‘monolith’, spotted across world since November, surfaces in Gujarat

The triangular prism-shaped structure, around seven feet tall, became an instant hit among city dwellers after it was spotted in a garden on SG Highway on Thursday morning.

india Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 10:10 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Ahmedabad
People began flocking to the garden to get themselves clicked in front of the structure.
People began flocking to the garden to get themselves clicked in front of the structure.(PTI)
         

A `monolith’, the likes of which have appeared and vanished in different parts of the world since November, has now emerged in a garden in Ahmedabad city, Gujarat.

This is the first appearance of a monolith, a structure made of shiny steel sheets, in India.

The triangular prism-shaped structure, around seven feet tall, became an instant hit among city dwellers after it was spotted in a garden on SG Highway on Thursday morning.

The garden is jointly managed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and a private firm. Situated near Gurudwara in Thaltej area, it was one of the attractions inaugurated by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani recently.

“The monolith has been placed there by the company which takes care of the garden. The structure has been installed by the company for the visitors. People can see their reflection on the shiny surfaces of the structure and take selfies too,” said Director, AMC’s Garden Department, Jignesh Patel.

People began flocking to the garden to get themselves clicked in front of the structure.

The first such three-sided steel monolith appeared and disappeared after a few days in a remote desert of Utah, United States. Later, similar structures were spotted in around 30 countries.

tags
top news
Expert panel to review Covid-19 vaccines emergency-use application today
Expert panel to review Covid-19 vaccines emergency-use application today
‘2020 is gone, Covid-19 hasn’t’: A warning bell in Delhi CM’s New Year message
‘2020 is gone, Covid-19 hasn’t’: A warning bell in Delhi CM’s New Year message
Delhi: DDA to launch housing scheme tomorrow, most expensive flat to cost Rs2 crore
Delhi: DDA to launch housing scheme tomorrow, most expensive flat to cost Rs2 crore
Pan-India vaccine dry run on Saturday, WHO okays Pfizer’s candidate
Pan-India vaccine dry run on Saturday, WHO okays Pfizer’s candidate
Mercury drops to 1.1°C in Delhi; parts of N-W India record sub-zero temperatures
Mercury drops to 1.1°C in Delhi; parts of N-W India record sub-zero temperatures
Mysterious ‘monolith’, spotted across world since November, surfaces in Gujarat
Mysterious ‘monolith’, spotted across world since November, surfaces in Gujarat
A decade of rightward shift in Indian politics
A decade of rightward shift in Indian politics
Watch: India rings in New Year 2021 with zeal amid Covid-19 pandemic
Watch: India rings in New Year 2021 with zeal amid Covid-19 pandemic
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In