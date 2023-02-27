Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along shares adorable pic with toddler, posts heartwarming caption

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along is an avid user of Twitter whose posts demonstrating his sense of humour always leave people chuckling. However, every once in a while, he also shares those posts that leave netizens with a warm feeling in their hearts. Just like his recent share where he posted an adorable picture with a toddler along with a heartwarming caption.

The picture shows the little one resting his head on the minister’s shoulder. He also shared a caption that is written in a mix of English and Hindi. “Just telling him! Bade hokar acha insan banna [Grow up to be a good human being]. Doctor, Engineer na bankar bhi out of the box sochna [Think out of the box even if you don't become doctor or engineer],” he tweeted.

Take a look at the post Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along tweeted:

The post was shared a day ago. Since being tweeted, the share has received close to 6.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has further accumulated more than 33,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the share.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Most importantly, we want him to become a great leader yet simple and principled like you,” wrote a Twitter user. “OMG!” posted another along with a heart emoticon. “So cute baby,” expressed a third. “Great ,” commented a third. Many reacted using heart emoticons or thumbs up emojis.

