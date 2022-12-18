Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along shares video of men dancing on the streets with million-dollar advice

A video of men dancing to Michael Jackson's Dangerous on the streets has surfaced on the internet, and it has won many hearts, including Nagland Minister Temjen Imna Along. The minister was so impressed with their carefree dance that he shared their video with his Twitter followers with million-dollar advice. The tweet made by Temjen Imna Along is such that it will bring a wide smile to your face and is bound to leave you with thoughts.

"If you want happiness in life, stop taking people's words to heart!!" read the caption written by Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along when translated from Hindi to English. The video shows two men dancing their hearts out to Michael Jackson's 1991 hit song Dangerous on the streets. They can even be seen recreating famous dance steps of the 'King of Pop'.

Watch the video shared by Temjen Imna Along below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has raked up more than 45,000 views and close to 4,000 likes. It has also accumulated several comments.

Take a look at what netizens wrote in the comments:

"Absolutely," posted a Twitter user. Another shared, "Woowwww..... how perfectly are they doing. Never judge someone by his appearance." "Best thing I have seen today," expressed a third. "Did MJ learnt Music & Dance in India?" wrote a fourth.

