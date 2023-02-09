Nagaland Minister urges people to keep streets clean in a witty post, Internet lauds his humour

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along often shares witty posts on his social media, which showcase his humorous side. These posts are usually well-liked by netizens and even prompt responses from them. Now, once again, the minister has the Internet's attention with his share of some crucial tips for maintaining cleanliness.

In the tweet he shared, he wrote, "Photo ke bahane hi sahi, saaf kiya karo. Jitna photos kheechoge, utna hi gandagi saaf hogi. Keep clicking, keep cleaning (At least for pictures, clean more. The more photos you take, the more you clean. Keep clicking, keep cleaning.) With this caption, the minister also shared a picture of himself holding a broom and cleaning the streets. Along with him, there are several others who are on a cleaning mission.

Take a look at this post here:

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being uploaded on the micro-blogging platform, it has been liked by 22,000 people and has received several comments.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual in the Twitter comments section said, "Love this. Keep clicking, keep cleaning!!!!!!" A second person wrote, "Sir, aapka level of humor is entire of different level." "Sir… hats off to you. What a way to get a strong message across," said a third. A fourth user added, "You have a great sense of humour and positivity, sir. Just love it."

