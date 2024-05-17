Narayana Murthy reacts to being asked how AI will hurt job prospects

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, in an interview, opened up about his opinion on AI replacing and taking over human jobs, especially in the world of coding. According to reports, the tech leader stated that the most powerful "invention" is the “human mind.” He also gave an example of a technology from 1975, “case tools,” which were thought to be the ones that would displace jobs in software development. Narayana Murthy recently shared his opinion on whether AI will replace coders in the future. (PTI)

“The most powerful instrument ever invented by God is the human mind,” Murthy told Moneycontrol in an interview in Bengaluru.

“It didn't happen... When that technology of case tools and programme generators were invented, human beings said we want to attack bigger problems, more complex problems and those tools couldn't handle them,” he added.

“AI should be tamed”

Murthy believes that the fear surrounding AI taking over jobs is "overblown," reported the outlet. He added that the discussion should not be on AI replacing jobs but instead on how "this can amplify human labour." He said AI should be welcomed, tamed, and used as an assertive tool.

"I am a confirmed optimist regarding the role of technology in general and specifically in AI. All of this will happen only if we are smart enough to tame that beast and make it an assistive tool," he told Moneycontrol.

This is not the first time the tech leader has rejected the notion that AI will take over jobs. Earlier this year, speaking at the 67th Foundation Day of the All India Management Association (AIMA), he stated that AI makes life comfortable and humans will always keep technology from taking over. He added that the human mind is "one step" ahead of technology.

