Every child in India should read this book as per Infosys' Narayana Murthy: ‘Absolutely brilliant’
Narayana Murthy said that he hoped that the author would give permission to translate the book into all Indian languages.
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy said that one book that every child in India must read from "Meghalaya to Kanyakumari to Srinagar to Jamnagar" is “Conceptual Physics” which is written by Paul G. Hewitt. He told Moneycontrol that he is currently reading this "brilliant" book.
Speaking to the outlet, the 77-year-old billionaire said that he hoped that the author would give permission to translate the book into all Indian languages.
"I am right now reading a book called Conceptual Physics. This is a book by a high school teacher called Paul Hewitt. It is written for high school students on how to teach physics. Next time I'll show you that book. It's brilliant. Absolute brilliant. I only wish we get permission from the author," he said.
Narayana Murthy also said that there is a need to translate more and more books into Indian languages as it is an "excellent" way to communicate complicated ideas.
"We translate it to all Indian languages because there are excellent exercises, excellent way of communicating complex ideas. And I want every child from Meghalaya to Kanyakumari to Srinagar to Jamnagar to use these books, this kind of books and become so much better in STEM subjects," he said.
