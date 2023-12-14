Narayana Murthy refutes reports of endorsing trading apps, urges public vigilance

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy responded to videos circulating online that suggest he has invested in trading platforms. He issued a statement on X, denying any links to such platforms. Murthy further highlighted the use of his deepfake pictures and videos appearing online and cautioned people not to fall prey to such content. He also urged for public vigilance and requested people to report such content to concerned authorities.

Narayana Murthy on December 14 said that he has neither endorsed nor invested in automated trading apps.

“In recent months, there have been several fake news items propagated via social media apps and on various web pages available on the Internet claiming that I have endorsed or invested in automated trading applications named BTC AI Evex, British Bitcoin Profit, Bit Lyte Sync, Immediate Momentum, Capitalix Ventures etc. The news items appear on fraudulent websites that masquerade as popular newspaper websites and some of them even publish fake interviews using deepfake pictures and videos. I categorically deny any endorsement, relation or association with these applications or websites,” wrote Narayana Murthy on X.

He added, “I caution the public to not fall prey to the content of these malicious sites and to the products or services they are trying to sell to you. Please report any such instances to the concerned regulatory authorities.”

The tweets, since being shared an hour ago, have accumulated a flurry of views and likes. Many even dropped comments on Murthy’s tweets.

Check out a few responses here:

“We are with you, sir,” posted an individual.

Another added, “We trust you, sir. Ignore these social media fake news peddlers.”

“File a complaint, sir!” suggested a third.

A fourth wrote, “Saw the same with the name of Nadan Nilekani too,” referring to Infosys co-founder.

