 NASA Hubble Telescope captures Virgo galaxy cluster that is 52 million light-years away. See pic | Trending - Hindustan Times
NASA Hubble Telescope captures Virgo galaxy cluster that is 52 million light-years away. See pic

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 18, 2024 10:08 AM IST

NASA informed, “The Virgo galaxy cluster is also home to some relatively dense gas, causing many galaxies like this one to live under the pressure.”

NASA never fails to mesmerise people with their stunning captures from space. From capturing a 'cosmic jewel' to informing netizens about star clusters, many such posts leave several people in awe. Now, once again, the space agency has caught the attention of people with its capture of a dwarf galaxy that is 52 million light years away from Earth. Yes, you read that right.

Snapshot of the Virgo galaxy cluster posted by NASA. (Instagram/@nasa)
NASA took it to Instagram and provided details about the galaxy. In the caption of the post, the space agency wrote, "The @NASAHubble Space Telescope imaged this dwarf galaxy, which lives 52 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Virgo. The Virgo galaxy cluster is also home to some relatively dense gas, causing many galaxies like this one to live under the pressure it exerts, known as ram pressure.⁣" (Also Read: NASA's Hubble captures star cluster that was born more than 5 million years ago. See mesmerising pic)

They further informed, "Ram pressure from intergalactic gas can dramatically impact star formation in galaxies like this one. On one hand, the force can drive out gases and dust that lead to star formation, slowing or stopping star production entirely. Conversely, the pressure can compress these star-forming ingredients, boosting the formation of new stars.⁣"

Take a look at the post shared by NASA here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than three lakh likes, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions to it. (Also Read: NASA shares ‘behind-the-scenes’ look at a star formation captured by Hubble Telescope)

Check out how Instagram users reacted to this picture of Virgo galaxy cluster:

An individual wrote, "The universe is so beautiful."

A second commented, "Sensational, starry world."

"Space sure is beautiful," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "Hubble captures very impressive images."

A fifth added, "Absolutely stunning!"

Many others also reacted to the post using heart emojis.

