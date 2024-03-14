 NASA spots 'cosmic jewellery' 15,000 light years away from Earth. See pic | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / NASA spots 'cosmic jewellery' 15,000 light years away from Earth, netizens say it's 'stunning'

NASA spots 'cosmic jewellery' 15,000 light years away from Earth, netizens say it's 'stunning'

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 14, 2024 01:41 PM IST

NASA shared a picture of 'cosmic jewellery' that is 15,000 light years away from Earth. Many people were stunned to see the picture.

NASA often shares various intriguing videos, pictures, and information about space on its social media handles. Recently, the space agency shared about a 'cosmic jewellery' that is 15,000 light years away from Earth. Captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, this wonder from space is also nicknamed Necklace Nebula.

Snapshot of the stunning image of 'cosmic jewellery' shared by NASA.(Instagram/@NASA)
Snapshot of the stunning image of 'cosmic jewellery' shared by NASA.(Instagram/@NASA)

"It was created by a pair of ageing, tightly orbiting Sun-like stars. One of the ageing stars expanded and engulfed its smaller companion, but the smaller star continued to orbit inside its larger companion," wrote NASA in the caption of their post.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

They further added, "This increased the bloated giant's rotation rate until large parts of it spun outwards into space, and the escaping ring of debris formed the Necklace Nebula, with particularly dense clumps of gas forming the bright 'diamonds' around the ring." (Also Read: NASA's Hubble captures star cluster that was born more than 5 million years ago. See mesmerising pic)

While describing the image, the space agency added, "A small, bright green region of gas is surrounded by a ring of glowing cosmic material, concentrated in pale clumps that resemble diamonds along a necklace. The rest of the image shows black space dotted with several bright stars and a couple of small regions of dark red gas."

Take a look at the picture of the Necklace Nebula shared by NASA here:

This post was shared on March 13 on Instagram. Since being posted, it has gained close to 55,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people were in awe of the stunning Necklace Nebula and expressed their reactions in the comments section. (Also Read: 5 stunning NASA Hubble Telescope images that will make your jaw drop)

How did people react to this picture of Necklace Nebula?

An individual wrote, "That's absolutely beautiful."

A second shared, "Cosmic giant lost her bracelet in the abyss."

"Absolutely stunning," commented a third.

A fourth added, "This seems like something out of an episode of Star Trek."

"This is so beautiful," posted a sixth.

Many others also said that they were "fascinated" by the image. A few others reacted to the post using heart emoticons.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On