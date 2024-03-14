NASA spots 'cosmic jewellery' 15,000 light years away from Earth, netizens say it's 'stunning'

NASA often shares various intriguing videos, pictures, and information about space on its social media handles. Recently, the space agency shared about a 'cosmic jewellery' that is 15,000 light years away from Earth. Captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, this wonder from space is also nicknamed Necklace Nebula. Snapshot of the stunning image of 'cosmic jewellery' shared by NASA.(Instagram/@NASA)

"It was created by a pair of ageing, tightly orbiting Sun-like stars. One of the ageing stars expanded and engulfed its smaller companion, but the smaller star continued to orbit inside its larger companion," wrote NASA in the caption of their post.

They further added, "This increased the bloated giant's rotation rate until large parts of it spun outwards into space, and the escaping ring of debris formed the Necklace Nebula, with particularly dense clumps of gas forming the bright 'diamonds' around the ring." (Also Read: NASA's Hubble captures star cluster that was born more than 5 million years ago. See mesmerising pic)

While describing the image, the space agency added, "A small, bright green region of gas is surrounded by a ring of glowing cosmic material, concentrated in pale clumps that resemble diamonds along a necklace. The rest of the image shows black space dotted with several bright stars and a couple of small regions of dark red gas."

Take a look at the picture of the Necklace Nebula shared by NASA here:

This post was shared on March 13 on Instagram. Since being posted, it has gained close to 55,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people were in awe of the stunning Necklace Nebula and expressed their reactions in the comments section. (Also Read: 5 stunning NASA Hubble Telescope images that will make your jaw drop)

How did people react to this picture of Necklace Nebula?

An individual wrote, "That's absolutely beautiful."

A second shared, "Cosmic giant lost her bracelet in the abyss."

"Absolutely stunning," commented a third.

A fourth added, "This seems like something out of an episode of Star Trek."

"This is so beautiful," posted a sixth.

Many others also said that they were "fascinated" by the image. A few others reacted to the post using heart emoticons.