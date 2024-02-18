5 stunning NASA Hubble Telescope images that will make your jaw drop

The images of faraway galaxies, nebulae and other cosmic objects captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope often leave people stunned. Besides evoking a sense of amazement, those images also educate people about the world that lies beyond our home planet. NASA often takes to social media to share these incredible images. "We've got our 'eye' on the nebula NGC 6751!" NASA wrote and shared this image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. (Instagram/@nasahubble)

We have collected five Instagram posts showcasing stunning pictures captured by the NASA Hubble Telescope. The images will likely leave you transfixed.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

1. Carina Nebula

“A colorful scene of gas and dust covers the image. A roughly spherical region of brown, orange, and reddish dust takes up most of the image's foreground, with blue gas behind it and a small, dark knot of dust near the upper left,” this is what NASA wrote while sharing a stunning image of the massive Carina Nebula.

2. The Glowing Eye Nebula NGC 6751

While sharing this image, the space agency posted that the bright white star at the centre of the image, which is surrounded by a ring of glowing material, makes it resemble an eye.

3. Arp 295

In an Instagram post, NASA shared about Arp 295. “One of the galaxies from an interacting galactic group known as Arp 295 is visible in this new Hubble image, along with part of the faint 250,000-light-year-long bridge of stars and gas that stretches between two of the galaxies, caused by their gravitational attraction,” the space agency wrote.

4. Hubble-V Nebula

“Using Hubble's high resolution and ultraviolet sensitivity, a dense knot of dozens of ultra-hot stars were detected nestled in the nebula Hubble-V, each glowing 100,000 times brighter than our Sun!” NASA wrote and shared an image that will make your jaw drop.

5. Twin Jet Nebula

“Taken with a camera installed on Hubble 30 years ago, the Twin Jet Nebula stuns in this #HubbleClassic image! Also known as M2-9, this nebula is 2,100 light-years away and was created by a dying star,” NASA shared in an Instagram post along with an incredible picture of the cosmic object.

About NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope:

The Hubble Space Telescope was launched into orbit in 1990. Since then, it has been exploring the universe “24 hours a day, 7 days a week”. Through this joint project between ESA and NASA, scientists have made some “dramatic discoveries” that have helped them understand more about the world that lies beyond our Blue Planet.

Which of these images did you like the most? Did all of them leave you stunned?