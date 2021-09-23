Nasa posts ‘beware of photobombers’. Watch video to know what they’re talking about

“Beware of photobombers,” this is how a post shared on the Instagram page dedicated to the Hubble Space Telescope that is managed by Nasa, starts. The post is complete with a video that shows what the space agency is talking about.

“While peering at galaxies far away, Hubble spotted several asteroids streaking across our solar system. Their “trails” are seen as curves across this Hubble view because of an effect called parallax,” they wrote in the posts next few lines.

They also explained more about the effect. “You can think of the parallax effect like this: You’re in a moving car, and trees by the side of the road look like they’re passing by faster than background objects at much larger distances. The motion of Earth around the Sun, and the motion of the asteroids along their orbits, also contribute to the apparent curve of the asteroid paths,” they wrote.

Take a look at the video and the posts shared by Nasa:

