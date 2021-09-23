Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nasa posts ‘beware of photobombers’. Watch video to know what they’re talking about

“Beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to Nasa's ‘beware of photobombers’ video post.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 06:25 PM IST
The image is taken from Nas'a ‘beware of photobombers’ video.(Instagram/@nasahubble)

“Beware of photobombers,” this is how a post shared on the Instagram page dedicated to the Hubble Space Telescope that is managed by Nasa, starts. The post is complete with a video that shows what the space agency is talking about.

“While peering at galaxies far away, Hubble spotted several asteroids streaking across our solar system. Their “trails” are seen as curves across this Hubble view because of an effect called parallax,” they wrote in the posts next few lines.

They also explained more about the effect. “You can think of the parallax effect like this: You’re in a moving car, and trees by the side of the road look like they’re passing by faster than background objects at much larger distances. The motion of Earth around the Sun, and the motion of the asteroids along their orbits, also contribute to the apparent curve of the asteroid paths,” they wrote.

Take a look at the video and the posts shared by Nasa:

The post, since being shared about 14 hours ago, has gathered nearly 25,000 likes and counting. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Excellent explanation,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful,” shared another. “So pretty,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Nasa?

