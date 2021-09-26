Nasa posts incredible image. Can you spot the hand-shaped structure in the pic?

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) manages various social media profiles or pages across different platforms. One such Instagram page is dedicated to NASA Chandra X-ray Observatory. They often share varied posts on the page that leave people intrigued. Case in point, their latest share about a nebula. There is a chance that the post will leave you intrigued too.

“The hand-shaped structure, seen in gold in these images, is a nebula of energy & particles blown by a #pulsar left behind after a star exploded. The pulsar, known as PSR B1509-58, is about 19 kilometers (12 miles) in diameter and it's spinning around almost 7 times per second!” they wrote while sharing two images.

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 23,000 likes and counting. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Is this the nebula that's known as the 'hand of God?',” asked an Instagram user. To which, Nasa replied, “Yes, that’s one of its popular nicknames.”

“It's just waooooo, thanks a lot Nasa for this amazing views. You bring a huge craziness inside me for the exploration of space,” posted another. “Wow! It's mind-blowing,” expressed a third.

