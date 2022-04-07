Can you guess what this pic taken from about 1.4 million miles away shows?

The Instagram page of Nasa is a treasure trove for those who love getting glimpses of the world outside our Blue Planet. Those are the posts that leave people surprised and mesmerised. Case in point, this latest picture that the space agency shared on Instagram. The incredible picture shows one of Saturn’s moons passing in front of it.

“Paku-paku-paku-paku,” Nasa wrote as the first line of their post. Then they added more about the picture and how it was captured.

“This image was taken from approximately 1.4 million miles (2.3 million kilometers) away from Saturn while its moon Dione passes the face of the ringed gas giant, in what scientists refer to as a transit. Transits play a vital role in understanding the relationship between the planet and its moons. Dione was discovered by the namesake of the Cassini spacecraft in 1684,” they wrote.

“Cassini captured this view of the unilluminated side of Saturn’s rings and its moon Dione in May 2015. Cassini dove into Saturn at the end of its mission (Cassini's Grand Finale) to protect another moon, Enceladus, which may have conditions favorable for life,” they added.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared about a day ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 5.8 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“This picture relaxes me, I don't know why,” wrote an Instagram user. “It’s a Pac-man shot! Great shot Cassini!” posted another. “Look carefully enough and you'll see a straight face emoji,” joked a third. “Amazing shot,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Nasa?

