Nasa posts pics that show off two different aspects of Whirlpool Galaxy. They’re incredible

Are you someone who often searches for content related to the world outside our Blue Planet? Do you often find yourself scrolling through social media pages and handles of different space agencies in search of such content? If you answer to the questions are yes and yes, then this post about Whirlpool Galaxy by Nasa may just be tailor-made for you.

Taking to Instagram, the space agency shared two images of the galaxy captured by the Hubble Telescope. One of the images shows the “graceful spiral arms and pink star-forming regions” of the galaxy. The other photograph shows its skeletal dust structure.

Take a look at the post to see the incredible images shared by Nasa. There is a possibility that they may leave you amazed.

Since being posted a day ago, the post has gathered nearly five lakh likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Many appreciated the gorgeous images shared by Nasa.

“Wow, that is so cool,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing,” expressed another. Many shared fire emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post?

