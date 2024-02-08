NASA shares iconic throwback pic of astronaut who performed first untethered spacewalk 40 years ago

NASA took to Instagram to share a picture from their archives that captures an iconic moment in space history. This image shows an astronaut performing an untethered spacewalk for the first time. Astronaut Bruce McCandless II used a “self-propelled and untethered backpack in space”. At that time, the “spacewalkers remained connected to the vehicle with tethers”. The image shows astronaut Bruce McCandless II moving in space unattached to a craft. (Instagram/@nasa)

In their post, the space agency mentioned a quote from the astronaut who performed this incredible feat. “It may have been one small step for Neil [Armstrong], but it’s a heck of a big leap for me,” it reads.

⁣”Forty years ago today, an astronaut left his spacecraft without tethers or umbilicals for the very first time. Astronaut Bruce McCandless II became the first astronaut to move in space unattached to a craft, during this first 'field' tryout of a nitrogen-propelled, hand-controlled backpack device called the Manned Maneuvering Unit (MMU),” NASA added.

While describing the image, NASA posted, “Astronaut McCandless II appears as a tiny figure clad in a white spacesuit surrounded by the blackness of space. Earth is visible in the bottom third of the photo”.

Take a look at this iconic photo:

The post was shared about eight hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 6.9 lakh likes. The share has further collected tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this historic picture?

“Coolest pic ever taken,” posted an Instagram user. “This picture always reminds me of my favourite Arthur C Clarke quote: ‘Two possibilities exist: either we are alone in the Universe or we are not. Both are equally terrifying’,” shared another.

“That’s one of the coolest flexes in the history of photography. My guy is the only thing in focus besides our entire planet beneath him. Standing on business takes on a whole new meaning,” joined a third. “Now, that’s a leap of faith,” wrote a fourth.