Nasa shares image of areas around Delhi in extreme heat wave. See 'heat islands'

On May 13, the official Twitter handle of the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory or NASA JPL, shared an image. It was around midnight on May 5, that NASA's ECOSTRESS instrument made this image of the ground temperatures in Delhi. The post is particularly pertinent in relation to the ongoing heatwave in India. The temperature in Delhi's urban ‘heat islands’ and neighbouring villages reached 102 degrees Fahrenheit (39 degrees Celsius), while surrounding areas were nearly 40 degrees Fahrenheit colder.

And it is the very same thing that has been displayed with a lot of detail and understandable ease in this image. According to the official website of NASA JPL: Since mid-March, India and Pakistan have been engulfed in an unrelenting heat wave that has resulted in multiple deaths, fires, greater air pollution, and low agricultural production. Forecasts indicate that there will be no relief anytime in the near future.

This image has been shared on Twitter with a caption that reads, “Cities are often markedly warmer than the countryside, and that's critical in a heat wave. This image, taken by @NASA's ECOSTRESS instrument on the @Space_Station, shows "heat islands" in and near Delhi, India, with night-time temps up to 102° F (40° hotter than nearby fields).”

This post, along with the image, was shared on May 13 and has received over 700 likes as of now. It has also prompted people to post several comments in relation to the heatwave in India.

A Twitter user wrote, “Wow that is hot.” “Can we get a global version of this?”, requested another user. “Whew!” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this image that has been made by NASA's ECOSTRESS instrument?