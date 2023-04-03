Nasa shares pic of celestial object that is 390 million light-years far, netizens call it 'beautiful'

The Hubble Space Telescope of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) shared stunning images of Z 229-15, a celestial object located around 390 million light-years from Earth. The celestial body can be found in the constellation Lyra.

Image of Z 229-15, galaxy that is 390 million light-years far.(Instagram/@nasahubble)

"Z 229-15 is one of those interesting celestial objects that, should you choose to research it, you will find defined as several different things: sometimes as an active galactic nucleus (an AGN); sometimes as a quasar; and sometimes as a Seyfert galaxy," read a statement shared by Nasa.

According to Nasa, AGN is a tiny region at the centre of some galaxies (known as active galaxies) that is significantly brighter than the galaxy's stars. Quasars are a form of AGN that are both incredibly bright and extremely far from Earth.Seyfert galaxies are active galaxies that are home to luminous AGNs while remaining visible.

The image shows a spiral galaxy. As per Nasa, it has two nearly straight arms that come from the core and meet a starry ring around the galaxy's edge. The ring is bluish in colour, with a golden and gleaming centre. The galaxy is also surrounded by a faint halo of light. On a black background, there is one bright star with multiple diffraction spikes and a few tiny stars.

Take a look at the post below:

