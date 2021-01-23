Here’s what colours of this barred spiral galaxy say about its star population

NASA's social media posts often evoke a lot of excitement in space enthusiasts. After all, why wouldn't they? Not only are these shares exciting to look at but are also super educational. If you're someone who often zealously awaits new social media shares by NASA, then here is a picture you must look at.

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope shared this image on its official Instagram account on January 22. The caption shared alongside the post describes what it depicts. It reads, "The bright colors in this #HubbleFriday image aren’t just beautiful to look at; they can help tell us about the population of stars within this barred spiral galaxy, NGC 4535. The blue colors nestled in the spiral arms indicate the presence of younger and hotter stars. In contrast, the yellow tones of this galaxy’s bulge suggest that this central area is home to stars which are older and cooler".

"NGC 4535 is located about 50 million light-years away in the constellation Virgo," further states the text.

Check out the entire post here, and see if you can differentiate the younger and hotter stars from the older and cooler ones after having read that caption:

