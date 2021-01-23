IND USA
The image shows barred spiral galaxy NGC 4535.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
Here's what colours of this barred spiral galaxy say about its star population

“NGC 4535 is located about 50 million light-years away in the constellation Virgo,” reads a bit of the caption shared alongside the post.
By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:22 PM IST

NASA's social media posts often evoke a lot of excitement in space enthusiasts. After all, why wouldn't they? Not only are these shares exciting to look at but are also super educational. If you're someone who often zealously awaits new social media shares by NASA, then here is a picture you must look at.

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope shared this image on its official Instagram account on January 22. The caption shared alongside the post describes what it depicts. It reads, "The bright colors in this #HubbleFriday image aren’t just beautiful to look at; they can help tell us about the population of stars within this barred spiral galaxy, NGC 4535. The blue colors nestled in the spiral arms indicate the presence of younger and hotter stars. In contrast, the yellow tones of this galaxy’s bulge suggest that this central area is home to stars which are older and cooler".

"NGC 4535 is located about 50 million light-years away in the constellation Virgo," further states the text.

Check out the entire post here, and see if you can differentiate the younger and hotter stars from the older and cooler ones after having read that caption:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens' attention. It currently has over 75,000 likes and has also amassed many appreciative comments.

Here's what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, "So beautiful".

Another individual wrote, "WOW AWESOME I so enjoy your posts so much. Thanks for all the fantastic photos and information". "Wow mind-blowing," read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this?

