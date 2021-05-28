Home / Trending / NASA shares picture of Istanbul from space, leaves netizens mesmerised
NASA shares picture of Istanbul from space, leaves netizens mesmerised

NASA took to Instagram to share a picture of Istanbul, city seems to be glowing.
By Khyati Sanger
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 12:24 PM IST
A photo of Istanbul shared by NASA(Instagram/NASA)

Pictures from NASA are always much awaited because of how breath-taking they are. Recently, the space agency shared several mesmerising pictures from space including those of The South Atlantic Ocean and the Orion Nebula. Among their latest shares is a picture of Istanbul, a lively city in Turkey.

NASA shared the picture of Istanbul on May 27, capturing its night light from space. “Hey, Istanbul. You’re glowing!” says the caption. Take a look!

The picture was taken by the International Space Station (ISS) on May 10 as it orbited 263 miles above the Black Sea. NASA goes on to mention that pictures like these serve more than an aesthetic purpose. “The photographs record how the planet is changing over time, from human-caused changes like urban growth and reservoir construction, to natural dynamic events such as hurricanes, floods and volcanic eruptions,” says the caption.

The post has garnered more than 2.7 million likes and almost 35,000 comments. Several netizens dropped heart-eyed emoticons in the comment section, while those from Istanbul greeted NASA. “Hello from Istanbul,” one commented. “It's the only common photo I've ever been with the person I'm in love with. Thanks Nasa,” posted another

What do you think about this photo?

