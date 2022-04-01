Nasa shares the melodious way to explore the center of Milky Way. Watch

If you follow the various Instagram pages managed by Nasa, then you may be aware of the sonfication videos they often share. In their latest post, they has shared such a video that helps netizens explore the center of Milky Way in an amazingly melodious way.

“Sonification: The Center of Our Milky Way Galaxy,” Nasa wrote while posting the video. Then they added a descriptive caption to explain more about the process and how the different areas seen in the video create various sounds.

“By translating the inherently digital data (in the form of 1s and 0s) captured by telescopes in space into images, astronomers create visual representations that would otherwise be invisible to us. But what about experiencing these data with other senses like hearing? Sonification is the process that translates data into sound, and a new project brings the center of the Milky Way to listeners for the first time,” expressed.

“The translation begins on the left side of the image and moves to the right, with the sounds representing the position and brightness of the sources. The light of objects located towards the top of the image are heard as higher pitches while the intensity of the light controls the volume. Stars and compact sources are converted to individual notes while extended clouds of gas and dust produce an evolving drone. The crescendo happens when we reach the bright region to the lower right of the image. This is where the 4-million-solar-mass supermassive black hole at the center of the Galaxy, known as Sagittarius A* (A-star), resides, and where the clouds of gas and dust are the brightest,” they added.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since beings shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 10,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Omggg that's so cooll” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow,” posted another. “Wooooow... So wonderful Star Sounds... I love to listen....,” expressed a third. “A pleasant ambient sound. I could blissfully drift asleep to something like this playing softly in the background,” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

