Home / Trending / Nasa shares throwback clip of ‘fragile comet’, wows people. Seen viral post yet?
trending

Nasa shares throwback clip of ‘fragile comet’, wows people. Seen viral post yet?

“The fragile comet seen in this extraordinary #HubbleClassic view is rapidly disintegrating as it approaches the Sun," Nasa wrote while sharing the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 11:08 AM IST
The image was shared by Nasa Hubble Telescope's Instagram account.(Instagram/@nasahubble)

Are you someone who often likes to look at space related content? Are you looking for such an image and video which may make you ponder about the mysteries of the universe? Then this Instagram post by NASA may be right up your alley.

“The fragile comet seen in this extraordinary #HubbleClassic view is rapidly disintegrating as it approaches the Sun. Released #OTD 15 years ago, this comet breakup provided astronomers with valuable observations of a comet nucleus’s demise,” Nasa wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look and prepare to get amazed.

Since being posted about 12 hours ago, the share has created a chatter. Till now, it has gathered nearly 2.1 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“What comet was it,” asked an Instagram user. To which, Nasa replied, “73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann 3!”

“I like it,” shared another. “Beautiful,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on Nasa’s share?

Are you someone who often likes to look at space related content? Are you looking for such an image and video which may make you ponder about the mysteries of the universe? Then this Instagram post by NASA may be right up your alley.

“The fragile comet seen in this extraordinary #HubbleClassic view is rapidly disintegrating as it approaches the Sun. Released #OTD 15 years ago, this comet breakup provided astronomers with valuable observations of a comet nucleus’s demise,” Nasa wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look and prepare to get amazed.

Since being posted about 12 hours ago, the share has created a chatter. Till now, it has gathered nearly 2.1 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“What comet was it,” asked an Instagram user. To which, Nasa replied, “73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann 3!”

“I like it,” shared another. “Beautiful,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on Nasa’s share?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nasa hubble telescope
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP