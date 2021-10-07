Nasa shares visualisation video about parade of Saturn’s moons, clip wows people

A visualisation video shared by Nasa has left people in awe. The post is about a parade of Saturn’s moons. There is a chance that the share will wow you too.

The video is shared on the Instagram post dedicated to the Hubble Telescope and is managed by Nasa. “Time for a moon parade. Four of Saturn’s moons move across the face of their planet in this spectacular Hubble visualization. Icy moons Enceladus and Dione are on the far left, while the large orange moon Titan and icy Mimas are on the right,” they wrote while sharing the clip.

Take a look at the post:

+

The post has been shared about 21 hours ago. Since being posted, it has gathered nearly 72,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share different comments.

“Wouldn't it be great to see this in real life,” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh my gosh, this is so beautiful!” shared another. “So beautiful,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Nasa?

