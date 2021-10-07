Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Nasa shares visualisation video about parade of Saturn’s moons, clip wows people
trending

Nasa shares visualisation video about parade of Saturn’s moons, clip wows people

Nasa took to Instagram to share the visualisation video about parade of Saturn’s moons.
Nasa shares a visualisation video about parade of Saturn’s moons.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 07:22 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

A visualisation video shared by Nasa has left people in awe. The post is about a parade of Saturn’s moons. There is a chance that the share will wow you too.

The video is shared on the Instagram post dedicated to the Hubble Telescope and is managed by Nasa. “Time for a moon parade. Four of Saturn’s moons move across the face of their planet in this spectacular Hubble visualization. Icy moons Enceladus and Dione are on the far left, while the large orange moon Titan and icy Mimas are on the right,” they wrote while sharing the clip.

Take a look at the post:

+

RELATED STORIES

The post has been shared about 21 hours ago. Since being posted, it has gathered nearly 72,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share different comments.

“Wouldn't it be great to see this in real life,” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh my gosh, this is so beautiful!” shared another. “So beautiful,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Nasa?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mountain gorilla famous for viral photobomb selfie dies in caretaker’s arms

Cat nearly ‘pulls off’ a heist involving a sandwich. Watch hilarious video

Dog gets slapped by cat, pooch's reaction will make you giggle. Watch

Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp down: A meme-worthy outage
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP