NASA tweets photo of Helix Nebula on Halloween, calls it 'spooky' eye

The space agency tweeted a photo to wish everyone a Happy Halloween and in true-blue NASA style, used an image of a celestial body - the Helix Nebula.
The Helix Nebula that NASA tweeted about, calling it ‘spooky’. (twitter/@NASAAmes)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 06:45 PM IST
By Sohini Sengupta

Keeping in mind the spirit of Halloween, the NASA centre in Silicon Valley has changed its name on Twitter to “NASAhhh!! Ames”, interjected by a series of Halloween themed emojis like the skull, the ghost and a shocked face. 

It even tweeted a photo to wish everyone a Happy Halloween and in true-blue NASA style, used an image of a celestial body - the Helix Nebula.

“This space zombie has its eye on you!” they wrote as the caption for this photo.

They added that the “Helix Nebula is the spooky remains of a dying star, and will be ‘watching’ from hundreds of light-years away as you trick-or-treat tonight”.

Wondering where the ‘eye’ joke came from? It is because this nebula is truly shaped like an eye, with a red centre that resembles the pupil in our own eyes.

Check it out for yourself in the tweet below:

Netizens were delighted by this wish and flocked to the comments section where they said things like: “super cool post”, “Big Brother is watching you” and that the “cold particles are the most beautiful.”

Replying to the tweet, many made a ‘Lord of the Rings’ reference when they compared it to the Eye of Sauron or Great Eye.

Here’s what that looks like:

What do you think about this super cool space post?

