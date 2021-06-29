Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Naughty elephant tries to 'steal' leftover milk from bottles, delights tweeple

While some showered their love for the clip, others pointed out how the elephant was exactly like a mischievous human baby.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 11:58 AM IST
The image shows the young elephant drinking the leftover milk.(Twitter/@sheldrick_trust)

Many videos on the Internet bear witness to the adorable, funny and sometimes naughty behaviour of elephants. This clip of a young elephant named Ekikwe from the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, is a precious example of those clips. Shared on Twitter, the video is too sweet to miss.

“Enkikwe is on the hunt for leftover milk, stealing empty milk bottles to find the dregs!” reads the caption shared alongside the recording. The elephant can be seen approaching a box of empty milk bottles and picking them up to drink the last few drops in it,

Take a look at the video:

Shared on June 28, the clip has garnered over 9,000 views and several reactions. The elephant’s sneaky and naughty behaviour delighted netizens. While some showered their love for the clip, others pointed out how the elephant was exactly like a mischievous human baby.

“This is hilarious, you were all just sitting there watching, weren’t you!? I would have. Bet Enkikwe got really frustrated trying to get those tiny drops of milk,” wrote a Twitter user. “Enkikwe: You say ‘stealing,’ I say ‘preventing waste’,” commented another while voicing Enkikwe’s probable thoughts.

“Adorable mischief,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

