Neena Gupta's adorable video with her pet dog will melt your heart. Watch

Neena Gupta is one of those actresses who is pretty active on social media. She often shares her travel tales, informs about her dressing style and the food she enjoys, and even gives glimpses of her daily life. These videos are often well-received by people. Now, another clip that the Badhai Ho actress shared on her Instagram has caught people's attention. This video has melted many hearts, and chances are that it may have the same effect on you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actress shared a video with her pet boxer dog. In the video, Neena Gupta is holding the dog close to her and hugging it. She also jokingly says that the dog has gained weight, so it is now time to make it exercise. She adds that from tomorrow, they will do yoga.

Take a look at the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adorable, isn't it? This video was shared just one hour ago. Since being posted, it has been liked by close to 5,000 people. Many have even left comments on the share.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual in the Instagram comments section wrote, "She gives out such good vibes." Another person added, "Neena ji, you are awesome. Full of love and natural." "Awwww, that innocent face and eyes," added a third. A fourth person posted, "Gosh, she is so so CUTE." Many others have reacted using heart emoticons.