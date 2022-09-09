Neha Kakkar has the sweetest reaction to video of African kids taking part in Kala Chashma trend

Do you regularly use social media? Then you may have seen a video or two of people taking part in the latest online trend that has gone crazy viral. It is the Kala Chashma trend. Under this, people are showcasing a certain choreography while grooving to the hit number from the 2006 film Baar Baar Dekho. One such video has attracted the attention of Neha Kakkar, one of the singers of the song.

“Our #KalaChashma is getting love all over again! And These Cute Boys are killing it,” she wrote and posted a video that shows a group of kids acing the trend. The clip was originally posted on the Instagram page of Smash Talent Foundation based in Africa’s Uganda. The organisation helps underprivileged children by providing them education. They also teach the kids about music, dance and drama.

Take a look at the video that may make you want to groove to the hit number too:

The video was shared about 18 hours ago. Since being posted, the video has accumulated nearly 9.1 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. “Best thing I’ve seen today,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow,” shared another. “Amazing,” expressed a third. Moreover, some also shared heart or fire emoticons to show their reactions.