Nelly the cat has the sweetest reaction to dad coming home. Watch

The video of the cat's reaction to dad coming home was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the cat walking towards the door to meet her dad.(Instagram/@nellythetinycat)
Published on May 21, 2022 10:18 AM IST
ByAmrita Kaur Kohli

It's always incredible to watch a video that shows a pet's delighted reaction upon meeting their human once they return home. If you agree, this video will bring you a lot joy. It shows a cat named Nelly reacting to her dad coming back home and chances are the clip will leave you smiling from ear to ear.

The clip opens to show a cat named Nelly sitting on the chair next to a work station. She jumps off the chair while the person recording the video says, "he's here". "When dad comes home," reads the text on the video.

Nelly then goes to the door and climbs on her back legs as if she can't wait for the door to open. Once it does, in walks dad.

"FINALLY!!! Waiting all day," reads the caption shared along with the video. Watch the sweet clip below:

Shared about a week ago, the video has collected over 48,000 likes and several wonderful comments from people on Instagram.

"All 4 of us crowd the door so the hooman struggles to get in because we are so excited she is back," reads a comment from a cat's account.

"This is what people who dislike cats don’t understand… they greet us at the door, too," posted an individual. "So adorable," reacted another. "My cat waited for me every day at the door. Nothing better than that," shared a third.

What do you think about this sweet video?

