Nepalese duo’s energetic dance to Bole Chudiyan wows people

The song Bole Chudiyan from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has created a special place in the hearts of the fans since its release decades ago. That is the reason people still dance to this hit track on different occasions. When captured and shared online, those performances often leave netizens entertained. Just like this video that shows two people from Nepal performing to the song during a function.

The video shows the duo from Nepal who danced to Bole Chudiyan.(Instagram/@artistic_nepal_)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is posted on an Instagram page called artistic_nepal_. The clip shows a woman dressed in a beautiful blue saree and a man wearing jeans and a hoodie. Soon they start their performance on the track and beautifully deliver the dance. The song was originally picturised on Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted back on February 20. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 6.3 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the video has received several likes and comments. Many wrote how the duo “slayed” the performance.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“I recharge my Internet for this stuff,” posted an Instagram user. “I watched it for 10 times,” commented another. “They slayed it,” expressed a third. “She is enjoying herself,” shared a fourth. “That energy tho,” wrote a fifth.