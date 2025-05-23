‘Nerves of steel’: Man stays calm as king cobra slithers across his bed, internet reacts with shock

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man’s seemingly calm demeanour during a dangerous situation has left viewers both shocked and amazed. The footage, which has amassed more than 1.8 million views on Instagram, shows a massive king cobra slithering across a bed — with the man lying beside it, filming the reptile with apparent complete composure. A man calmly recorded a king cobra on his bed.(Instagram/insidehistory)

(Also read: Man casually pets a giant cobra, internet stunned by his confidence: ‘This is beyond fearless’)

Calm in the face of danger

The clip, shared by the Instagram page Inside History, is reported to have been filmed in Uttarakhand, though the exact date and authenticity of the incident remain unverified. What’s unmistakably clear, however, is the danger that unfolded in the room.

The video begins with the king cobra, one of the most venomous snakes in the world, curiously exploring the bed. The man, unfazed, records the reptile’s movements without making any attempt to move away. It isn’t until the snake slowly approaches his head and fixes its gaze on him that the man finally reacts. In a delayed response of panic, he bolts from the bed—while the cobra remains eerily still.

Watch the clip here:

Internet in disbelief

The video has sparked a debate on internet. Some viewers praised the man for his unusual calm, suggesting that staying composed in such a situation might have prevented provoking the snake. Others criticised him for not reacting sooner, arguing that he was reckless to film rather than immediately flee.

(Also read: Man pets a frightened baby cobra barehanded in viral video: ‘This is terrifying’)

One user remarked how “nature doesn’t give second chances,” while another commented, “This is not bravery, it’s foolishness.” A viewer noted the cobra’s chilling calm, writing, “The snake was more composed than the man!” Others questioned whether the snake was a pet or had wandered in from the wild, suggesting that either way, the situation was “completely reckless.”

Several viewers expressed disbelief, saying they would have “jumped out of the window” if in the man’s place. Another comment read, “He was brave until the cobra looked into his soul.” Some applauded the man's courage, while others said the video gave them “goosebumps just watching.”