Home / Trending / Netizens baffled with optical illusion in couple’s pic with new sofa. Can you spot it?
trending

Netizens baffled with optical illusion in couple’s pic with new sofa. Can you spot it?

While some were baffled to see the photo, others shared how long it took them to find out the optical illusion in the photograph.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 07:02 PM IST
The image shows the optical illusion.(Instagram/@gnaucky )

A picture shared by a couple from Greenwich, London has made netizens scratch their heads in disbelief. Shared on Instagram by Kellie Gnauck, the post shows her with her partner Sam Cassidy and their new velvet sofa. Sounds pretty normal right? But after looking at one picture shared in the post, you may get bamboozled just like other netizens.

The post shared by Gnauck includes three pictures with the new sofa that the couple ordered five months ago, reports LadBible. To celebrate the new piece of furniture, Gnauck and Cassidy decided to take some photos, one of which turned out to be an accidental optical illusion.

“Photo shoot with your new sofa? Sure! Why not! And by pure luck and many blessings, we ended up with picture number 3. Which might just be lockdowns finest achievement,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the post and be prepared to be surprised:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Holi as a form of art’: Apple’s festival-related post wows people. See pics

Cute clip shows babies laughing hysterically at doggos. Watch

Bride who drove car on vidai shares her sweet love story

Baby takes first steps, dad reacts. Sweet video leaves people emotional

Shared on March 20, the post has garnered over 1,200 likes and several comments. While some were baffled to see the photo, others shared how long it took them to find out the optical illusion in the photograph.

“That last photo made me hella confused,” wrote an Instagram user. “I can clearly see who wears the trousers in this house by the 3rd photo,” joked another. “Okay this is freaky,” said a third.

Did you get baffled by this optical illusion too?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
optical illusion instagram
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP