Netizens can’t get enough of this shy puppy who just arrived at a shelter. Watch

A video of a small, shy puppy has received a whole lot of love from netizens on Reddit. Watching the canine cutie make puppy eyes at the volunteer petting her may melt your heart too.

Shared on Reddit, this clip is 10 seconds long. The caption shared alongside the post reads, "This shy girl just arrived at the shelter I volunteer at".

The video opens to a shot of the brown-furred puppy sitting in a corner with a duck-shaped dog toy. The camera person extends their hand forward slightly. Ever so slowly, the canine brings her head within their reach. The individual gently caresses the doggo.

Watch the clip below to see the puppy's super sweet expression

If seeing that video left you gushing, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the subreddit 'awww', this post has captured the attention of netizens. It currently has over 1.1 lakh upvotes and has simultaneously amassed almost 1,500 comments. Given the high cuteness quotient of the recording, it is no surprise that these numbers are steadily rising.

Here's what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, "She’s a cutie. Hopefully someone takes her home soon".

Another individual wrote, "Those eyes. They touch my soul". "I want to snuggle her and let her know it’s ok," read one comment under the post.

A Reddit user stated, "Please give her lots of love and cuddles for us! I hope she gets adopted soon," while somebody else proclaimed, "She’s like the definition of ‘puppy dog eyes’, so small and sweet. I hope she finds a good home".

What are your thoughts on this?