Netizens can't get over this Australian Shepherd dog's yoga session with pet mom. Watch

Most of us love watching cute animal content on the Internet, irrespective of whether it features pets or animals in the wild. And most times, such videos rejuvenate our moods. Case in point, this video that feature an Australian Shepherd dog doing yoga perfectly with her pet mom.

Instagram page Mary and Secret, which has over 1.2 million followers, originally posted the video that went viral online. The page dedicated to the pet mom and the Australian Shepherd dog shared the clip on International Yoga Day with the caption, "Here's some clips of our doga together this morning. I hope someday there will be an international doga day too!" The video has gone viral again after being shared online by an Instagram page called Dogs & puppies. "So obsessed with this amazing dog," read the caption of the post shared along with the video. In the video, the dog named Secret can be seen helping her human with the yoga mat and doing numerous yoga poses flawlessly with her pet mom.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared on September 3. It has since accumulated more than 1.1 million views, lakhs of likes and thousands of comments. The comments section is replete with heart emoticons. "What a special dog. God bless you both," commented an individual with heart emoticons. "Aww, so cutee," posted another. "Adorable and so clever," shared a third. "Beautiful to watch," wrote a fourth.

