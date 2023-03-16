Netizens heart duo’s smooth dance moves to Badri Ki Dulhania. Watch viral video

Actor Twinkle Arora recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing with actor Isha Malviya to the title track of Badri Ki Dulhania. The song from the 2017 romance drama Badrinath Ki Dulhania was picturised on actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. It was sung by Dev Negi, Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur and Ikka. Shabbir Ahmed penned the song, while Tanishk Bagchi composed it.

The image shows Twinkle Arora and Isha Malviya dancing to Badri Ki Dulhania. (Instagram/@thetwinklearora)

The dance video quickly went viral as many were thrilled to see both actors in a single frame. While some were in awe of their dance moves, others complimented their outfits and expressed how beautiful both were looking.

“On public demand,” wrote Twinkle Arora while sharing the video on Instagram. She also added a dancing emoji. The video captures Twinkle and Isha, in white and yellow coloured outfits, energetically matching steps to the song Badri Ki Dulhania. While their moves are lit, their expressions will surely win your heart.

Watch the viral video here:

The video was shared on Instagram on February 24. It has since gone viral with 4.6 million views. The clip has also received several comments from Instagram users. While many find the actors beautiful, others are in love with their dance and expressions. A few dropped love-struck emoticons to express their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral dance video:

“Suberb,” posted an individual with fire and heart emoticons. “Both outfits and you ahh!” commented another. A third added, “My dancing queens in one frame.” “Beautiful dance,” expressed a fourth. A user tagged Isha Malviya in comments and wrote, “Your expressions are killer.”

