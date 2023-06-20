Netizens have no chill replying to tweet about favourite scene in Adipurush

Adipurush, featuring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, made its debut on June 16 in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Since its premiere, audiences across India have been rushing to cinemas to witness this epic Ramayana adaptation. As the film completes its fourth day in theaters, numerous individuals have begun expressing their opinions. Now, another tweet related to the film's reaction has gone viral.

Adipurush stars Prabhas in the lead as Raghava.

In a tweet made by Prabhas's fan account, they asked people, "What’s your favourite scene from #Adipurush movie?" Since this tweet was shared, it has garnered hilarious responses from netizens.

See what are people saying about Adipurush:

A person tweeted how their favourite part was walking out of the theatre.

Another shared that National Anthem was their favourite part.

Someone thought that this question was a joke.

Some mentioned that their favourite part was when movie ended.

According to a report in Sacnilk, the movie's Monday box office performance plummeted after it earned ₹220 crore in India over the weekend. On Friday, it earned 86 crore, on Saturday, 65 crore, and on Sunday, 69 crore. It has 340 crore in worldwide revenue.

