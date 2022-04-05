Home / Trending / Netizens spellbound after astronaut posts pics of clouds taken from space
Netizens spellbound after astronaut posts pics of clouds taken from space

Astronaut Kayla Barron shared the amazing pictures of clouds taken from space on her Instagram page.
The images were posted by the astronaut and shows cloud captured from space.(Instagram/@astro_kayla)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 01:30 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A series of images posted by an astronaut has left netizens enthralled. The pictures show clouds captured from space. Each image showcases the clouds in different shape and pattern. There is a high chance that the photographs will leave you mesmerised too.

Astronaut Kayla Barron took to her personal Instagram page to share the images. She is presently aboard the International Space Station (ISS). “I hope you aren’t tired of seeing photos of clouds from space because I’m not tired of taking them yet. Which shot stands out to you this time?” she wrote while posting the pictures.

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared, has gathered nearly 4,300 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. Many also shared the picture they liked the most.

“Please keep sharing,” wrote an Instagram user. “9, but they all are beautiful,” expressed another. “I love these! Keep sharing. Love 1 the most,” commented a third. “Thank you for sharing your view with us, simply AH-mazing!” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the post?

instagram international space station
