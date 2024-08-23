New iPhone warning: Typing these 4 characters will crash your device

A new warning has been issued by a security researcher who says typing four simple characters can cause Apple devices to crash. The newly-discovered bug puts iPhones and iPads at particular risk. Typing four simple characters can cause your iPhone to crash.

Web security researcher Konstantin revealed the bug earlier this week in a social media post, writing: “Apparently, you can crash your [Apple mobile user interface] iPhone Springboard pretty easily.”

If you swipe past all your Home Screen pages and search for the four characters in the App Library, your Apple iPhone will reload to the Lock Screen. The bug can also be triggered by typing the characters in the search bar of the Settings page.

The four characters that can crash your iPhone are “”:: (two double quotation marks and two colons).

“Do this at your own risk,” Konstantin warned on the social network Mastodon.

Not a security bug

When triggered, this character bug crashes your iPhone’s Springboard, causing it to reload to the Lock Screen. In some cases, the device flashes a black screen briefly before reloading.

Some social media users said the bug can be triggered by typing only the first three characters.

However, researchers told TechCrunch that it does not appear to be a security issue. “It’s not a security bug,” said Ryan Stortz, an iOS security researcher who analyzed the bug. Patrick Wardle, another iOs security researcher, agreed with Stortz.

Experts say the bug can be triggered in the latest version of the iOS 17 and beta iOS 18. The new iOS update, 17.6.2, is likely to address the issue and fix the bug, several reports suggested.