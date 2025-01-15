Menu Explore
New scam in India? Scammers gain access to man’s phone screen; he turns to internet for help

BySimran Singh
Jan 15, 2025 12:49 PM IST

A Reddit user’s pop-up warning about unauthorized screen access highlights growing digital scams, including fake police impersonation frauds in India.

A Reddit user recently took to the platform to share a concerning pop-up message he encountered on his smartphone. The message, which read, “Someone has access to your screen,” warned that sensitive content had been hidden by Google for security reasons. The post, uploaded to the subreddit r/Delhi, has garnered significant attention, with users expressing alarm and sharing advice on safeguarding digital privacy.

The pop-up indicated that an app could be accessing the screen without permission.(Pexel)
The pop-up indicated that an app could be accessing the screen without permission.(Pexel)

The pop-up suggested that an app might be accessing the screen without consent and advised uninstalling the suspicious application, “com.samsung.nearme.gamecenter,” before restarting the device. The Redditor, however, revealed that he was unable to locate this app on his phone, raising concerns about potential hidden malware or spyware.

The post, which has attracted over 950 upvotes and hundreds of comments, reflects growing fears about the security of smartphones. Many users shared similar experiences and offered suggestions.

Take a look at the post:

What has to be done?
byu/Artistic_Ad_5627 indelhi

A user suggested, “Delete the app. The library is mentioned in that message.”

Another added, “Go to settings > Apps > click filter button. -> show system apps > search this app name and click on it. Then select uninstall.”

A user gave a detailed tutorial and wrote, “1.Manage all apps 2.Then click on 3 dots and select see all apps 3.Search the name which is shown on screen 4.Select the app and uninstall it 5.Restart the phone Then: • Stop downloading apps from unknown source • Turn on play protect • In samsung turn on auto blocker • Reset all your settings • Avoid allowing unnecessary permission to apps • Turn off USB tethering”

Also read: Fake Brad Pitt uses love poems, AI photos to swindle French woman out of 7 crore

Growing concern over digital scams

This incident is part of a broader trend of digital scams targeting Indian users. Fraudulent schemes, ranging from phishing attempts to remote screen access, have become increasingly sophisticated. Among the most prevalent is a scam involving fake police officers.

Scammers impersonating law enforcement officials contact unsuspecting individuals, accusing them of involvement in illegal activities. These callers often demand sensitive information, such as banking details or Aadhaar numbers, under the guise of verifying identity. Victims are coerced into paying fines or transferring money to avoid supposed legal action.

Also read: Indian man dissolves into fits of laughter at scammer’s overacting: ‘Mumma, haay mumma’

