New York City skyline covered in orange haze due to wildfires in Canada. Watch dramatic video

People in New York City experienced the unusual sight of orange skies throughout Wednesday as thick smoke from wildfires in Canada enveloped parts of the US northeast. The air pollution levels in New York reached hazardous levels, ranking the city as one of the world’s worst in terms of air quality on Tuesday night. State and local officials have advised residents to wear masks and stay indoors until the air quality improves. Now, a timelapse video capturing the city’s skyline during this smoky period has gained significant attention online, raising concerns about public health.

New York City skyline at 2 pm on Wednesday due to wildfires in Canada. (Twitter/@NWSNewYorkNY)

The video was shared on Twitter by National Weather Service New York. “Check out this almost unbelievable time-lapse of wildfire smoke consuming the World Trade Center and the New York City skyline. Those vulnerable to poor air quality, including seniors and young children, should limit time outdoors if possible,” reads the caption written alongside the video. The video captures the New York skyline’s transformation over several hours, starting from 11:30 pm when it was veiled in a haze, gradually intensifying into a dark orange hue by 2 pm.

Watch the viral timelapse video below:

The video, since being shared a few hours ago, has gone viral with over 5.4 million views. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral timelapse video:

A Twitter user wrote, “OMG,” while another added, “Insane.” “Feel so bad for New Yorkers. We experienced the same debilitating smoke in recent years in Western Canada, and it’s awful,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, *“Tell people to wear masks outside! How hard is that to just state that it will prevent particles from reaching their lungs? Obviously, it’s difficult for many to just stay inside at all times until this passes.”

