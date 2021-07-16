New York eatery creates world’s most expensive French fries dish garnished with gold dust

An interesting take on the everyday dish French fries has now bagged the record for being the world’s most expensive French fries. Unveiled by Serendipty3 in Manhattan, New York the dish is named Crème de la Crème Pomme Frites. Featuring luxurious ingredients and finely crisped potatoes, the dish is valued at $200, almost ₹15,000.

The restaurant took to Instagram to share about the dish and also the news of them creating the record. “We broke another Guinness World Record! Chef Joe and Chef Freddy are celebrating #NationalFrenchFryDay the right way... making the world’s most expensive fries that will be available on the menu for a whopping $200. Made with upstate Chipperbeck potatoes, Dom Perignon Champagne and J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar, Guerande truffle salt, Urbani summer truffle oil and topped with shaved Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello,” they wrote. The post is complete with a few images of the dish and the chefs who created it.

A blog shared by Guinness World Records explains that besides Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello cheese, the dish is also garnished with shaved truffle and 23k edible gold dust.

