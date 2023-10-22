Kane Williamson adds hilarious twist to post about meeting The Great Khali

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson met former WWE wrestler The Great Khali and posted a photo of himself with him on social media. Along with it, he wrote a hilarious caption that left people chuckling. The cricketer recently sustained a thumb injury during a match against Bangladesh and is recovering. Consequently, he missed a few World Cup matches, including today’s match against India.

Kane Williamson and The Great Khali posing for the camera. (Instagram/@kane_s_w)

“When I really fractured my thumb. Na but seriously, that’s one strong handshake! Pleasure to meet @thegreatkhali!” wrote New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson while sharing a picture on Instagram. The picture shows Williamson and Khali shaking hands. Both of them are all smiles as they pose for the camera.

Take a look at the picture here:

The picture was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 4.7 lakh views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. A few even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Check out how people reacted to this picture:

“Kane’s humour is top class,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “This is such a random photo and post.”

“Hope you recover soon and play the rest of the World Cup matches,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Get well soon champ.”

“In India, there are no haters of Kane and AB de Villiers,” shared a fifth.

A sixth posted, “That’s so cute.”

“Kane, this is why we love you so much. You manage to find humour and smile in the most challenging moments. India loves you,” joined a seventh.

