Kane Williamson adds hilarious twist to post about meeting The Great Khali
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson met former WWE wrestler The Great Khali and posted a photo of himself with him on social media. Along with it, he wrote a hilarious caption that left people chuckling. The cricketer recently sustained a thumb injury during a match against Bangladesh and is recovering. Consequently, he missed a few World Cup matches, including today’s match against India.
“When I really fractured my thumb. Na but seriously, that’s one strong handshake! Pleasure to meet @thegreatkhali!” wrote New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson while sharing a picture on Instagram. The picture shows Williamson and Khali shaking hands. Both of them are all smiles as they pose for the camera.
Take a look at the picture here:
The picture was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 4.7 lakh views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. A few even shared their thoughts in the comments section.
Check out how people reacted to this picture:
“Kane’s humour is top class,” wrote an individual.
Another added, “This is such a random photo and post.”
“Hope you recover soon and play the rest of the World Cup matches,” expressed a third.
A fourth commented, “Get well soon champ.”
“In India, there are no haters of Kane and AB de Villiers,” shared a fifth.
A sixth posted, “That’s so cute.”
“Kane, this is why we love you so much. You manage to find humour and smile in the most challenging moments. India loves you,” joined a seventh.