Newly installed charging station in Manali turns into garbage dump within hours

A newly installed charging station quickly became a trash dumping point in Manali, sparking a wider conversation online about civic sense and public amenities. The Himachal Pradesh government recently installed the charging station in Manali so tourists could charge their mobile phones with ease. What was meant to be a public convenience facility, however, quickly became a trash dumping site.

In Manali, a public charging station became a garbage dumping point (X/@iNikhilsaini)

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A video shared online by X user Nikhil Saini shows discarded waste littering the charging station, blocking access to the charging points. Disposable plates, cups and plastic water bottles are seen dumped on and near the charging station in the clip.

Watch the video below:

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{{^usCountry}} While sharing the video on X, Saini wrote: “Himachal govt installs a charging point in Manali for tourists to charge phones and gadgets, and within hours people turn it into a dustbin. No Swachh Bharat or any scheme can fix this nation, only an iron fist policy can bring change.” Internet debates civic sense {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While sharing the video on X, Saini wrote: “Himachal govt installs a charging point in Manali for tourists to charge phones and gadgets, and within hours people turn it into a dustbin. No Swachh Bharat or any scheme can fix this nation, only an iron fist policy can bring change.” Internet debates civic sense {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The video, shared two days ago, has crossed 1.2 million views on X while sparking a conversation about civic sense. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video, shared two days ago, has crossed 1.2 million views on X while sparking a conversation about civic sense. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While some blamed the tourists and locals for littering on the road, others cited the lack of dustbins in public areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While some blamed the tourists and locals for littering on the road, others cited the lack of dustbins in public areas. {{/usCountry}}

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“Horrible. Even if dustbins are not close by people can carry the waste to their nearest point and discard. Dumping it on this new charging point shows their mindset,” a viewer said.

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai blamed lack of trash bins. “Govt should also understand the needs of people and provide dust bins at regular intervals. No point blaming people when dust bins are scarce,” he said.

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“It is definitely wrong. Curious if there were enough empty dustbins around? Despite the availability of empty dustbins, if trash is left any available place it's a serious lack of civic sense!” wrote one X user.

Saini replied by pointing out that the video was filmed at Manali’s famous Mall Road, which has plenty of easily accessible dustbins. “There are dustbins right nearby, and overall it’s a clean, well maintained area,” he said.

“Disgusting. Why are people like that?? It’s not a one-sided problem...It’s an issue on both sides. Food stall owners don’t keep dustbins, and people don’t care or don’t even ask,” X user Anita added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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