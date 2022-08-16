News anchor parents document baby’s day on ‘Baby News Network’. Watch hilarious viral video

“When both of your parents are news anchors,” this is what newscaster Jeannette Reyes wrote while sharing a Twitter video which has gone crazy viral. The video shows her along with her baby Isabella and husband Robert Burton. While Reyes works for FOX 5, Burton is a news anchor at 7News. The video shows them both using their professional skills to talk about their baby’s morning routine on ‘Baby News Network’.

The video opens to show Reyes saying "Good morning, Bella! It's 9:52," as she picks up her daughter from the crib. "Hopefully you slept well. Certainly, no one else did, but we're not going to point any fingers. Let's send it over to Robert Burton for more on your weather," she adds. We are not going to spoil the fun by giving away everything the video shows, so take a look.

When both of your parents are news anchors @Robert7News pic.twitter.com/E1z2J0kyQb — Jeannette Reyes (@Fox5DCJeannette) August 14, 2022

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 9.7 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Beautiful,” posted a Twitter user. “Bella’s first words: ‘This just in, I’m speaking now. More at 5’,” joked another. “Twinkle twinkle got me!” shared a third. “So adorable. I’d tune in daily for this content,” wrote a fourth.