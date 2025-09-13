'Nice try, troublemaker': Baby elephant tries to sit on caretaker’s lap, internet cannot stop gushing

Baby elephants often display playful and affectionate behaviour that never fails to win people’s hearts. Known for their innocence and curiosity, these gentle giants sometimes treat humans as part of their herd. A recent video shared on Instagram by the account ‘timtap’ is a perfect example of this delightful bond. A baby elephant tried to sit on a caretaker’s lap, returning playfully with trunk cuddles, leaving viewers charmed by the adorable scene. (Instagram/ttxxystory)

The lap attempt

In the clip, a baby elephant adorably tries to sit on its caretaker’s lap. As it attempts to settle, the caretaker gently nudges it forward, but the determined calf soon returns and lovingly caresses her with its little trunk.

Check out the clip here:

The video’s caption adds a humorous touch to the adorable moment. It reads, “Excuse me, miss little elephant… my lap is NOT a sofa! And yet, here you are again, slowly sneaking over just to ‘accidentally’ sit on me. Nice try, troublemaker!”

Another playful attempt

Interestingly, this is not the first time baby elephants have amused the internet with their antics. Earlier, an Instagram account named @tuskershelter shared a clip of a calf attempting to sit in a foldable chair. The little elephant tried to hoist itself up by balancing its tiny legs but failed adorably.

After repeated attempts, the calf nudged the chair, toppling it while people nearby burst into laughter. In the next frame, the baby elephant was seen prodding the chair on the ground, as though determined to have another go at it.

Take a look here at the clip:

From attempting to sit on a human lap to wrestling with a folding chair, baby elephants continue to capture hearts online with their innocent curiosity and unwavering playfulness.