Nigerian filmmaker gives a glimpse of elderly people on fashion runway using AI

In the recent past, the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has increased a lot. Many make use of AI to create a variety of things. Among these, several have started using AI to create futuristic images that give us a glimpse of something that we may have never imagined before. Recently, Nigerian filmmaker Malik Afegbua produced images using artificial intelligence to represent what elderly people on the fashion runway would like, and people is loving it.

In the pictures that he uploaded on his Instagram page, you can see older African individuals wearing stylish clothing to do ramp walks. The AI images show them dressed in modern clothing that has traditional patterns. In the post's caption, the filmmaker wrote, "Fashion show for the seniors."

Take a look at the pictures here:

These pictures were uploaded a few weeks back. Since being uploaded, it has been liked 44,000 times and has had several reactions.

Take a look at some comments here:

One person in the Instagram comments said, "This is absolute excellence Malik. Doesn't matter if it is AI generated; this shows what the possibility looks like. And it's amazing." A second person said, "I love this! Séniors have to be kept a part of our everyday lives. Life is not over… they can still be fresh." A third person added, "You bought goosebumps on me. So representative of our African culture. Lovely faces. Standing ovation. "

