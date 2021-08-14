Nighttime rescue video of mama elephant and her calf wins hearts

A video showcasing nighttime rescue of a mama elephant and her calf has now won people’s hearts. Sheldrick Wildlife took to Twitter to share the video. It shows how the rescuers saved the duo from meeting a tragic end.

“Night time rescue to free a hopelessly trapped elephant mother and calf. The pair had fallen into a cesspit and couldn’t climb out by themselves. Fortunately, help arrived in time to spare this duo from a tragic end,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The post is complete with a blog link that explains the incident in detail.

The blog gave a possible explanation of how the duo ended up in the cesspit. “The cesspit had been capped, but failed rains have created extremely challenging conditions for wildlife in the region, and we believe the pair was lured to the pit by the smell of water within. The calf, who was less than three years old, must have climbed atop the lid and fallen through. While attempting to rescue her baby, the mother soon followed in her wake. As a result, both were hopelessly stuck in the pit’s cavernous depths,” reads a part of the blog. It also explains the rescue process in detail.

Take a look at the video showcasing the rescue:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has gathered more than 7,400 views and counting. The post has also accumulated nearly 1,400 likes. The post has gathered all sorts of appreciative comments from people.

“You really are the most devoted amazing people. Thank god there’s people like you in the world,” wrote a Twitter user. “Oh my heart. So glad your wonderful people were able to free them,” shared another. “Thank you for saving this mother and calf!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the rescue video?

